Dimension Capital Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 870 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,562,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,248,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,513,000 after purchasing an additional 76,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 260.3% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,298 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

