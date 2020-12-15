Dimension Capital Management LLC Has $37,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dimension Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,218,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Comcast by 148.0% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 454,922 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after buying an additional 271,475 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,282,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.21. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

