Dimension Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 306 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 306 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.26.

NXPI stock opened at $158.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.98, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $167.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $1,895,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.