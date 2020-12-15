Dimension Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 257 MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter worth $525,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 377.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 70,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 56,053 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 9.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

MSA stock opened at $149.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $83.57 and a 12-month high of $155.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.74.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $304.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.10 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. Research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 16,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $2,308,299.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $98,765.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,847 shares of company stock worth $10,485,212 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.25.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

