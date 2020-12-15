Dimension Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in International Paper by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE:IP opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.11. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. International Paper’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,127 shares of company stock worth $2,235,425. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.