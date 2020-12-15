Dimension Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 355 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $34,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 50.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management stock opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

