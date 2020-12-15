DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DKS. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.25.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $63.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $2,850,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,141,683.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 40,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $2,357,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,224 shares of company stock valued at $13,505,473. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,232 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,907 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 469.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after acquiring an additional 739,689 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,686,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3,144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,124,000 after acquiring an additional 566,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

