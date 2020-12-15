DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given “Sell” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their sell rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DKS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $52.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $63.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 40,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $2,357,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $104,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,026.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,224 shares of company stock worth $13,505,473 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,549,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,932 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.