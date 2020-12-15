DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report issued on Sunday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.62 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 138,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,231.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,366.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

