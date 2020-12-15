DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $4.50. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

NYSE DRH opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was down 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 58,053 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 165,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 40,626 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

