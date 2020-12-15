Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Diamondback Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded Diamondback Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $46.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $96.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 49.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $598,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

