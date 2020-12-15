Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $47.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

