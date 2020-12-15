Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

DESP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of DESP opened at $13.01 on Friday. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.52.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 46.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 128,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 4.9% in the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 196,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

