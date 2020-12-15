Davis R M Inc. Sells 865 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,797 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at $504,079,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,287,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.20.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $228.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.71 and a 200 day moving average of $177.88. The stock has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

