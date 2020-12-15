Davis R M Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $82.69.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Standpoint Research began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

