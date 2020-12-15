Davis R M Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX stock opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.93.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

