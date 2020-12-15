Davis R M Inc. Buys 275 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.72. The company has a market capitalization of $207.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

