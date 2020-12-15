Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sysco by 32.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,965,000 after purchasing an additional 589,456 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Sysco by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 250,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 37,039 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Sysco by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 751,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Sysco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 193.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

