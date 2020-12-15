Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $25.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Shares of PLAY opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $674,464.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

