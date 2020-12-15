Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. CSFB began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.73.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $53.39 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,138.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $1,365,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,446,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,496 shares of company stock worth $6,490,284 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $4,169,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $19,997,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

