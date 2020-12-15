CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $80.00 at SVB Leerink

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CVS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.38.

CVS Health stock opened at $69.72 on Monday. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average is $63.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

