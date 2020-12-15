Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of CW opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $149.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $571.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.81 million. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,446,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,000. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 39,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.