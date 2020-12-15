Curio (CUR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $62,120.00

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Curio has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $62,120.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curio has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00065876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00453410 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00028244 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Curio Profile

Curio is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com . Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

