CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.73.

CUBE stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.24. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CubeSmart by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

