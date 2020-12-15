Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $180.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $177.00.

CCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.30.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $155.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.18. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

