Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.97.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

CCRN stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.46 million, a PE ratio of -17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.