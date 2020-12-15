Critical Survey: Teletouch Communications (OTCMKTS:TLLEQ) and VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

Teletouch Communications (OTCMKTS:TLLEQ) and VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Teletouch Communications and VEON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teletouch Communications N/A N/A N/A VEON 3.79% 16.92% 2.11%

Teletouch Communications has a beta of -1.17, meaning that its share price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VEON has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Teletouch Communications and VEON, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teletouch Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A VEON 0 3 2 0 2.40

VEON has a consensus price target of $1.93, suggesting a potential upside of 20.31%. Given VEON’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VEON is more favorable than Teletouch Communications.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teletouch Communications and VEON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teletouch Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VEON $8.86 billion 0.32 $621.00 million $0.36 4.44

VEON has higher revenue and earnings than Teletouch Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of VEON shares are held by institutional investors. 66.1% of Teletouch Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VEON beats Teletouch Communications on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teletouch Communications

Teletouch Communications, Inc. provides wireless services and consumer electronics to individual consumers, businesses, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. It offers wireless telecommunications solutions, including cellular, GPS-telemetry, and wireless messaging. Teletouch Communications serves approximately 38,000 cellular customers. The company also provides its products and services through a chain of 19 retail and agent stores under the Teletouch and Hawk Electronics brand names; direct sales force; and through various retail e-commerce Websites. In addition, it operates a consumer electronics and cellular equipment wholesale distribution business, primarily serving carrier agents, rural cellular carriers, smaller consumer electronics, and automotive retailers and auto dealers. The company acquires, sells, and supports various types of cellular telephones, related accessories, telemetry, car audio, and car security products under various direct distribution agreements with manufacturers. Teletouch Communications, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On October 3, 2013, Teletouch Communications Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services. It also offers fixed-line telecommunication services, such as voice, data, and Internet services; and PSTN-fixed telephony, Internet, data transmission and network access, domestic and international voice termination, and IPLC and TCP/IP international transit services for corporations, operators, and consumers, as well as sells equipment and accessories. The company provides its services under the Beeline, Kyivstar, Jazz, Djezzy, and banglalink brands in Russia, Pakistan, Algeria, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, and Georgia. It serves approximately 212 million customers. The company was formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd. and changed its name to VEON Ltd. in March 2017. VEON Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

