Critical Review: CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) versus 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for 8X8 and CooTek (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 0 5 9 0 2.64 CooTek (Cayman) 0 2 1 0 2.33

8X8 presently has a consensus target price of $23.29, suggesting a potential downside of 22.97%. CooTek (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.08%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than 8X8.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 8X8 and CooTek (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $446.24 million 7.20 -$172.37 million ($1.29) -23.43 CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million 2.26 -$36.85 million ($0.58) -10.91

CooTek (Cayman) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CooTek (Cayman), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -36.15% -68.68% -18.67% CooTek (Cayman) -8.84% -83.47% -26.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

8X8 has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

8X8 beats CooTek (Cayman) on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services. The company provides 8×8 Virtual Office, a self-contained and end-to-end solution that delivers high quality voice and unified communications-as-a-service; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 Meetings, a cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration solution that enables secure and continuous collaboration with borderless high definition video and audio communications from mobile and desktop devices. It also offers 8×8 Team Messaging, an integrated open team messaging platform, which facilitate modern modes of communication with support for direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, short messaging service, presence, emojis, and Â’@' mentions; 8×8 API, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service; and 8×8 Callstats Service, an analytics offering designed for real-time analytical responsiveness at scale. The company integrates its services with third-party applications and platforms, including enterprise resource planning, customer relations management, human capital management, and other proprietary application suites. It markets its services to end users through search engine marketing and optimization, third-party lead generation sources, industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels, as well as direct sales organization. 8×8, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls. The company also offers Crazy Reading Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; fitness application comprising Hi Shou; Drink Water Reminder that helps users drink an appropriate amount of water on a daily basis; Happy Jogging, a free pedometer mobile application; and Hailaidian, a mobile application that provides pictures, videos, and music to decorate the call interface and help users have fun when receiving phone calls. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

