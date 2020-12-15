Critical Comparison: Synovics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SYVC) and Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC)

Synovics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SYVC) and Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synovics Pharmaceuticals and Canopy Growth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovics Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Canopy Growth $297.34 million 31.65 -$993.37 million $1.32 19.15

Synovics Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Volatility and Risk

Synovics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Synovics Pharmaceuticals and Canopy Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth 3 9 3 1 2.13

Canopy Growth has a consensus price target of $30.71, indicating a potential upside of 21.48%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Synovics Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Synovics Pharmaceuticals and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovics Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 52.2% of Synovics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Synovics Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synovics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Synovics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical and dietary supplement products. Its over-the-counter product categories include analgesics, cough and cold tablets, antihistamines, and laxatives and antacids. The company was founded on December 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names. It also offers its products through Tweed Main Street, a single online platform that enables registered patients to purchase medicinal cannabis from various producers across various brands. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada to investigate the efficacy of cannabinoids for the treatment of post-concussion neurological diseases in former NHL players; and partnership with Parent Action on Drugs. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

