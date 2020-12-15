Critical Analysis: OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) and Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) and Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Vopak has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of Royal Vopak shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OMV Aktiengesellschaft and Royal Vopak’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMV Aktiengesellschaft $26.28 billion 0.41 $1.96 billion $5.57 5.92 Royal Vopak $1.40 billion 4.73 $639.52 million $3.14 16.72

OMV Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Vopak. OMV Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Vopak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OMV Aktiengesellschaft and Royal Vopak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMV Aktiengesellschaft 3.24% 6.86% 2.76% Royal Vopak N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and Royal Vopak, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMV Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Royal Vopak 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

OMV Aktiengesellschaft beats Royal Vopak on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific. It has proven reserves of 1.33 billion barrels of oil equivalent; and proven and probable reserves of 2.38 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The Downstream segment refines, processes, and sells petroleum products to commercial and private customers. This segment operates refineries in Schwechat, Austria; Burghausen, Germany; and Petrobrazi, Romania with an annual capacity of 17.8 million metric tons, as well as operates a retail network of approximately 2,100 filling stations. It is also involved in the gas transportation, as well as gas supply, marketing, and trading businesses. This segment operates gas storage facilities with a capacity of 30 TWh; an approximately 900 km long high-pressure natural gas pipeline network; and a gas-fired power plant in Romania. OMV Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 66 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a combined storage capacity of 34.0 million cubic meters. Royal Vopak N.V. was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

