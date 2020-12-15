Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$0.60

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Firstegy raised Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.35 price target on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$0.63.

Shares of CR opened at C$0.62 on Friday. Crew Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$32.34 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,367,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$492,234.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,313.

About Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

