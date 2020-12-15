Credit Suisse Group Upgrades U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00.

USB has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.13.

Shares of USB stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

