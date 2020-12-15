Credit Suisse Group Raises Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $74.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $65.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,020,298 shares of company stock valued at $998,009. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,307 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,927 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,330,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,696,000 after buying an additional 1,365,298 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

