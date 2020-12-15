Credit Suisse Group Raises Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $24.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $18.00 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.