Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $48.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.44.

BK stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

