Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRVI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $32.46.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

