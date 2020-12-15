Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CRARY stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

