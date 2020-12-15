Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $430.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $386.52.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $374.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $377.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $10.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total value of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,300 shares of company stock worth $5,887,282 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,768 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $95,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

