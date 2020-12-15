Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $374.38 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.48. The firm has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total value of $869,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,300 shares of company stock worth $5,887,282. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.52.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

