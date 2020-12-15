Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) vs. AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Financial Contrast

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

This table compares Corvus Gold and AngloGold Ashanti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -23.20 AngloGold Ashanti $3.53 billion 2.51 -$12.00 million $0.91 23.46

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngloGold Ashanti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Corvus Gold and AngloGold Ashanti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A AngloGold Ashanti 0 2 4 0 2.67

AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus target price of $38.43, indicating a potential upside of 80.00%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -89.27% -84.90% AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Corvus Gold on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.