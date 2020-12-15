Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 486.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,124,000 after purchasing an additional 584,871 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Copart by 0.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,272,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,307,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Copart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,860,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,421,000 after buying an additional 153,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Copart by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,976,000 after acquiring an additional 330,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,320,000 after acquiring an additional 354,426 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart stock opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.65.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

