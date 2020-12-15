Contrasting Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHX Minerals has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Southwestern Energy and PHX Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $3.04 billion 0.65 $891.00 million $0.61 5.33 PHX Minerals $66.04 million 0.52 -$40.74 million $1.00 2.08

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PHX Minerals. PHX Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southwestern Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Southwestern Energy and PHX Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 2 10 2 0 2.00 PHX Minerals 0 2 1 0 2.33

Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.82%. PHX Minerals has a consensus target price of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 6.97%. Given PHX Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Southwestern Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Southwestern Energy and PHX Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy -95.17% 8.89% 3.42% PHX Minerals -189.33% 7.58% 4.72%

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats PHX Minerals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 173,994 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 287,693 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 12,721 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 929 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. It also engages in marketing of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. It serves energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2019, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,231 net mineral acres; leased 17,199 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,496 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 120 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

