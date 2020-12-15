Contrasting Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEIID) & Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEIID) and Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Donnelley Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International N/A N/A -46.35% Donnelley Financial Solutions 1.93% 6.24% 1.82%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sharing Economy International and Donnelley Financial Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Donnelley Financial Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75

Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.63%.

Risk & Volatility

Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donnelley Financial Solutions has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Donnelley Financial Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Donnelley Financial Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $30,000.00 0.00 -$27.09 million N/A N/A Donnelley Financial Solutions $874.70 million 0.69 $37.60 million $1.10 16.51

Donnelley Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Summary

Donnelley Financial Solutions beats Sharing Economy International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on technology and global sharing economy markets by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships. Its platforms includes BuddiGo, a peer-to-peer resource sharing platform that allows users to outsource daily chores and mundane tasks; and AnyWorkspace, an online real-time marketplace that connects workspace providers with clients who need temporary office and meeting spaces. The company also operates rental stations that offer power bank for mobile charging on-demand and other items; provides advertising services; and develops virtual tours for the real estate, hospitality, and interior design industries. In addition, it engages in real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. Further, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and offers licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs. It offers technology-enabled filing solutions for corporate clients within its capital markets offerings that allow U.S. public companies to comply with applicable U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulations, including filing agent services, digital document creation, and online content management tools that support their corporate financial transactions and regulatory reporting; solutions to facilitate clients' communications with their shareholders; and virtual data rooms and other deal management solutions. The company also provides technology-enabled filing solutions for alternative investment and insurance investment companies, including cloud-based tools for creating and filing regulatory documents, as well as solutions for investors designed to improve the speed and accuracy of their access to investment information. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

