Contrasting Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO) and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO) and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.5% of Sonos shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Rockford shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Sonos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rockford and Sonos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockford 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonos 1 3 4 0 2.38

Sonos has a consensus target price of $19.36, indicating a potential downside of 7.91%. Given Sonos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sonos is more favorable than Rockford.

Profitability

This table compares Rockford and Sonos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockford N/A N/A N/A Sonos -5.32% -12.52% -5.18%

Volatility and Risk

Rockford has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonos has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rockford and Sonos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockford N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sonos $1.26 billion 1.88 -$4.77 million ($0.05) -420.40

Rockford has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonos.

Summary

Sonos beats Rockford on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rockford Company Profile

Rockford Corporation manufactures, markets, and distributes audio and security systems for the mobile audio aftermarket and OEM market in the United States. It distributes its products under the brand names of Rockford Fosgate, Rockford Acoustic Design, Lightning Audio, Crimestopper, Blaupunkt, Brax, Helix, and Renegade. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

