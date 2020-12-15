Contrasting Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) & Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Investors Real Estate Trust has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and Annaly Capital Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust $185.76 million 4.87 $79.21 million $3.72 18.74 Annaly Capital Management $3.79 billion 3.04 -$2.16 billion $1.00 8.24

Investors Real Estate Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Annaly Capital Management. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Real Estate Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Investors Real Estate Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.6%. Investors Real Estate Trust pays out 75.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Annaly Capital Management pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Investors Real Estate Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Annaly Capital Management has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust and Annaly Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust 34.57% 10.77% 4.36% Annaly Capital Management -20.12% 13.27% 1.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Investors Real Estate Trust and Annaly Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust 0 5 3 0 2.38 Annaly Capital Management 0 2 9 0 2.82

Investors Real Estate Trust currently has a consensus target price of $75.43, indicating a potential upside of 8.22%. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus target price of $8.02, indicating a potential downside of 2.64%. Given Investors Real Estate Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Investors Real Estate Trust is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

Summary

Investors Real Estate Trust beats Annaly Capital Management on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments. It also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

