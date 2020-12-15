Contrasting Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) & Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Alimentation Couche-Tard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 3.09% 17.92% 6.32% Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Grocery Outlet and Alimentation Couche-Tard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.21%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Alimentation Couche-Tard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.40 $15.42 million $0.79 48.24 Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Alimentation Couche-Tard on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of December 28, 2019, it had 347 stores, including 342 independent operated stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's. It is also involved in the sale of lottery tickets, calling cards, gift cards, postage stamps, and bus tickets; issuance of money orders; and provision of automatic teller machines and car wash services. As of April 26, 2020, it operated and licensed 12,124 convenience stores, which include 9,691 company-operated stores in North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia, as well as 2,350 stores, which are operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Jamaica, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Mexico, Mongalia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Actidev Inc. and changed its name to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. in December 1994. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

