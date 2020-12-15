Contrasting Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) and Simclar (OTCMKTS:SIMC)

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) and Simclar (OTCMKTS:SIMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

This table compares Advanced Energy Industries and Simclar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Energy Industries $788.95 million 4.89 $64.94 million $2.30 43.84 Simclar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advanced Energy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Simclar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of Advanced Energy Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Advanced Energy Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.1% of Simclar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Advanced Energy Industries has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simclar has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Energy Industries and Simclar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Energy Industries 7.45% 23.64% 10.71% Simclar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Energy Industries and Simclar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Energy Industries 0 1 6 0 2.86 Simclar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus price target of $90.83, suggesting a potential downside of 9.91%. Given Advanced Energy Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Advanced Energy Industries is more favorable than Simclar.

Summary

Advanced Energy Industries beats Simclar on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation. The company also provides power control modules and thermal instrumentation products for rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, crystal growing, and other semiconductor and adjacent thin film applications, as well as in chemical processing, metal and glass manufacturing, and other general industrial power applications; and high voltage products for semiconductor wafer processing and metrology, electrostatic clamping of substrates, scientific instrumentation, mass spectrometry, and analytical X-ray systems for industrial and analytical applications. In addition, it offers gas detection and monitoring products for the automotive, energy, environmental control, aerospace, medical, and research industries; and embedded IEC 60601-1 for medical equipment or IEC 60950-1 for information technology equipment. Further, the company provides amplifiers, power supplies and generators, and electrostatic discharge sensors and monitors; electrostatic detection and measurement instrumentation products; and photonic-based measurement and monitoring solutions. In addition, it offers repair services, conversions, upgrades, and refurbishments and used equipment to companies. The company provides its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, channel partners, and distributors. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Simclar Company Profile

Simclar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer of electronic and electro-mechanical products in the United States and Mexico. Its custom-designed products include complex printed circuit boards (PCBs), finished products, subassemblies, molded and nonmolded cable assemblies, wire harnesses, injection molded, and electronic assembly products. The PCBs produced by the company comprise pin-through-hole assemblies, low and medium volume surface mount technology assemblies, and mixed technology PCBs, including multilayer PCBs; and cable and harness assemblies consist of multiconductor, ribbon, coaxial cable, and discrete wire harness assemblies. The company also provides contract manufacturing services, which involves the manufacture of complete finished assemblies with all sheet metal, power supplies, fans, and PCBs, as well as complete sub-assemblies for integration into original equipment manufactures (OEMs) finished products, such as speaker and lock-key assemblies, and diode assemblies. In addition, Simclar offers reworking and refurbishing services, which comprise redesign, rework, refurbish, and repair of materials and subassemblies; sheet metal fabrication services; and backplane interconnect solutions. The company's products are manufactured to customer specifications and designed for OEMs in the data processing, telecommunications, instrumentation, and food preparation equipment industries. Simclar was founded in 1976. It was formerly known as Techdyne, Inc. and changed its name to Simclar, Inc. in September 2003. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Hialeah, Florida. Simclar, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Simclar Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.