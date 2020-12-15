Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $294,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 34.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 46.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,837,000 after buying an additional 162,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Shares of ED stock opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.82. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.