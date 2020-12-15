Comparing Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Security Devices International has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Security Devices International and Byrna Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Devices International $250,000.00 671.23 -$2.15 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $920,000.00 258.62 -$4.41 million N/A N/A

Security Devices International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Security Devices International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Security Devices International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Security Devices International and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Devices International -855.58% N/A -135.72% Byrna Technologies -209.22% -233.99% -62.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Security Devices International and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Devices International 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Security Devices International beats Byrna Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Devices International

Security Devices International, Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company offers blunt impact projectile 40mm line of products, which uses pain compliance to control a target; and a line of 12 gauge less lethal projectiles and irritants. It serves military, correctional services, police agencies, and private securities for crowd control. The company operates in the United States and Canada. Security Devices International, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal equipment and munitions. It offers Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a handheld personal security device which is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as accessories and third-party products that are compatible with the Byrna HD, including the projectiles used in the Byrna HD; and less-lethal munitions that comprise impact rounds designed to stop an individual without causing permanent injury or death, as well as payload rounds carrying various chemical irritants and marking products designed for 40MM rifled launchers utilized by law enforcement, correctional services, and military markets. The company also sells 12 gauge less-lethal impact rounds. It serves military, correctional services, police agencies, private security, and consumers in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

