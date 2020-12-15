Comparing First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA)

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of ProAssurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ProAssurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Acceptance and ProAssurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $292.69 million 0.18 $15.36 million N/A N/A ProAssurance $999.83 million 0.98 $1.00 million ($0.81) -22.40

First Acceptance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProAssurance.

Risk & Volatility

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProAssurance has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Acceptance and ProAssurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A ProAssurance 2 3 1 0 1.83

ProAssurance has a consensus target price of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 39.20%. Given ProAssurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and ProAssurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 2.41% 6.33% 1.86% ProAssurance -9.04% -5.71% -1.79%

Summary

First Acceptance beats ProAssurance on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also offers optional products that provide ancillary reimbursements and benefits in the event of an automobile accident, which include products that offer reimbursements for medical expenses and hospital stays as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, automobile towing and rental, and ambulance services; and underwrites a tenant homeowner policy that provides contents and liability coverage to customers who are renters. In addition, it offers products through third-party carriers for homeowners, renters, motorcycle, life, and commercial automobile. It primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, the company leased and operated 350 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance, such as guaranteed cost policies, policyholder dividend policies, retrospectively rated policies, and deductible policies, as well as alternative market solutions that include program design, fronting, claims administration, risk management, SPC rental, asset management, and SPC management services for employers, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance; and Syndicate 6131 that underwrites contingency and specialty property insurance. ProAssurance Corporation markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

